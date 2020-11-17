Half Year 2021 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results presentation. I hope you and your families have stayed safe and well during these times.



As you can see from our results announced this morning, Experian has done well in the first half of FY '21. We're now many months into the pandemic, and so far, our business has been resilient. The biggest impact for us came in our Q1, which, you will recall, was negative 2%. We rebounded to growth in Q2, very substantial growth in some cases, and we're at the upper end of our expectations for Q2 and for the half.



So we'll go through the puts and takes in a few minutes, but we've already highlighted areas where we have seen exceptionally strong performances.