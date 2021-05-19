Full Year 2021 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Well, thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome, everybody. I'm joined today by Lloyd Pitchford and Kerry Williams will also join us for the Q&A session.



So let's get started with the strategic and financial overview for the year. FY '21 was a challenging year, but the business performed really well. To finish the year with organic and total revenue growth as we did shows the business' capability and resilience even in the most difficult circumstances. Most importantly, we focus on looking after our people and our clients, the most critical components for our long-term success.



We've now grown our way through 2 major downturns, and the macro environment is now strengthening significantly in our major markets. And by making