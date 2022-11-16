Half Year 2023 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And hello, everybody, and welcome to our first half presentation.



I'm joined as usual by Lloyd, who will run through the financials after my initial overview. Also on the call today is Craig Boundy, our Chief Operating Officer. And Craig will join us for the Q&A segment of the call.



So a few highlights from our H1. First, we delivered another strong performance exactly in line with our expectations. Q2 organic revenue growth was 8%, taking us to 8% for the half, which was solidly in the 7% to 9% range that we expected coming into the year. Add in acquisitions, and total revenue