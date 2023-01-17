Q3 2023 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 trading update call. I hope you're all keeping well. I'm here, as usual, with Lloyd. He will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks.



So overview of Q3. While economic conditions have gotten a little harder, Q3 was another solid quarter. Total revenue growth was 7% at constant exchange rates, and organic revenue growth was 6% against a tougher prior year comparable. All regions delivered growth with a double-digit performance again in Latin America. By segment, Consumer Services, where we now reach 149 million free members globally, delivered