Half Year 2024 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our first half presentation. I'm joined as usual by Lloyd, who will run you through the financials after my initial overview. Also on the call today is Craig Boundy, our Chief Operating Officer; and Craig will join us for the Q&A segment of the call.



So let's kick off with the financial highlights from H1. We started the year well with good revenue -- good growth in revenue and benchmark earnings per share. Q2 organic growth was 5%, which took us to 5% for the half and this compared to the 4% to 5% range we expected for Q2. Total revenue growth at constant exchange rates was also 5%. We continue to grow well despite the market backdrop This is due to the strength of our competitive position, the diversity of our portfolio, growth contributions from new products, new verticals, new business wins and favorite client and sector exposures.



All regions delivered positively with B2B growth at 4% and Consumer Services growth of 6%. North America has been resilient. Latin America again performed