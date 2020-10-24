Oct 24, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



I'd like to introduce our first speaker, Sue Ozdemir, who I've gotten pleasure of knowing over the last year. she the CEO of Exro Technologies and an industry expert with more than two decades of accomplishments throughout the electric motor industry, including eight years in General Electric. And I give it to Sue.



Sue Ozdemir - Exro Technologies Inc. - CEO



Hi, good morning. Thank you, Robert. I appreciate it. Welcome everybody. Thank you for joining us today. I'll just give you a little bit about myself. I joined Exro for about a year ago now. Prior to joining Exro, I was the CEO of GE Small Industrial Motors, a Wolong Company.



And I had worked my way through -- I grew up in the electric motor business. My parents owned an electric motor repair shop growing up. So I could fix the motor when I was pretty young. From there, I went to work for WEG Electric, which is one of the top industrial motor manufacturers out of Brazil. And then on to GE, where I worked my way up through a series of promotions, taking me down to Houston, Texas as a CEO