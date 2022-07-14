Exro Technologies Inc Shareholder Update Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Sue Ozdemir - Exro Technologies Inc. - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you to everybody for joining us and for all of your continued support on Exro. Today, I'm excited to tell you that I am joining you live from our new manufacturing facility, and I'm really excited to share what we have and kind of walk you through what we do.



And so as you think about how we're working with Exro and I'm just going to kind of start in. And we're going to talk a lot about our first-half year review, what's coming up in the days and months and weeks ahead of us, and then we're going to go for a live walk.



So for anybody that's kind of new to the story that's not quite sure or joining us for the first time today, Exro is a power electronics company. And what we really think of ourselves as are experts in the power electronics industry, and we're really driven to try to use minimum energy for maximum results. As we think about what our company is made up of, we have patented technology that covers motor and battery control.



We currently have over 100 employees, and we're publicly listed on