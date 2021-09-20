Exxaro Resources Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome on this lovely Monday morning. And I'm coming to you from our corporate office here in Centurion in South Africa, just for those who may be watching us from outside of the country. My name is Mzila Mthenjane, and I'm the Executive Head for Stakeholder Affairs at Exxaro Resources. And it's a great pleasure for me and on behalf of the leadership of the company to welcome you on our Capital Markets Day 2021. This is our third Capital Markets Day, and it's one with a slight difference.



So the first 2 Capital Markets Days that we had were obviously physical and they involved site visits. And unfortunately, this being a hybrid event, we're not going to have a site visit. However, we do have some videos for you. So something to look forward to there, I guess. It's always a pleasure to engage with yourselves, institutional shareholders, but I must also extend a special welcome to our shareholders from (inaudible) as well as representatives from our employee share