Exor NV Investor Day Transcript

John Jacob Philip Elkann - Exor N.V. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Hi, everyone, and a warm welcome to here -- today here in Turin with us. And I would also like to welcome who isn't with us and particularly hoping that who's in the U.S. had a good Thanksgiving weekend. It's been 2 years since we last met. As you know, we have every 2 years a gathering for our Investors Day to give you an idea of what has happened in the last 2 years and more importantly, share with all of you what we want to do in the years to come. So where we'd like to start with today is really where we left you in 2019, which was an indication of what we would have wanted to achieve over the next decade.



And so we're 2 years into the next decade. As you recall, 2019 was the first decade of Exor and really dividing it by companies, which is where most of our capital is invested. Investments, which are activities that we were able to start as we both PartnerRe. And finally, financials, which are really the metrics on which we measure our performance. And back then, we also described how important it was for us the ESG theme