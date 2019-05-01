Q1 2019 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Laura, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Freddie Mac First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Media Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jeffery Markowitz, Senior Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications. You may begin your conference.



Jeffrey Markowitz - Freddie Mac - Senior VP of External Relations & Corporate Communications



Thank you. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of Freddie Mac's first quarter 2019 financial results. We're joined today by the company's CEO, Don Layton; President, David Brickman; CFO, Jim Mackey; and CAO, Jerry Weiss.



Before we begin, we'd like to point out that during this call, Freddie Mac executives may make forward-looking statements, which are based on a set of assumptions about the company's key business drivers and other factors. Changes in those factors could cause the company's actual results to vary