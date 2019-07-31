Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Freddie Mac second quarter financial results media call.
I will now turn the call over to Jeffrey Markowitz, Senior Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communication. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Markowitz - Freddie Mac - Senior VP of External Relations & Corporate Communications
Thank you. And good morning and thank you for joining us for a discussion of Freddie Mac's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results. We're joined today by the company's CEO, David Brickman; CFO, Jim Mackey; and CAO, Jerry Weiss; and General Counsel, Ricardo Anzaldua.
Before we begin, we'd like to point out that during this call, Freddie Mac executives may make forward-looking statements, which are based on a set of assumptions about the company's key business drivers and other factors. Changes in these factors could cause the company's actual results to vary maturely from its expectations. A description of these factors can be found in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed earlier today.
Q2 2019 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Earnings Call Transcript
