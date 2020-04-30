Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Freddie Mac First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Jeffrey Markowitz, Senior Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, sir.
Jeffrey Markowitz - Freddie Mac - Senior VP of External Relations & Corporate Communications
Thank you. And good morning, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of Freddie Mac's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results. We're joined today by our CEO, David Brickman; General Counsel, Ricardo Anzaldua; Head of Single Family, Don M. Corley; and acting CFO, Donnie Kish; and CAO, Jerry Weiss.
Before we begin, we'd like to point out that during this call, Freddie Mac executives may make forward-looking statements, which are based on a set of assumptions about the company's key business drivers and other factors. Changes in these factors could cause the company's actual results to vary materially from its expectations. A
Q1 2020 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
