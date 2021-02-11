Q4 2020 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Markowitz - Freddie Mac - Senior VP of External Relations & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for a presentation of Freddie Mac's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. I'm Jeffrey Markowitz, Senior Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications.



We're joined today by our CFO, Chris Lown.



Before we begin, we'd like to point out that during the call, Mr. Lown may make forward-looking statements based on assumptions about the company's key business drivers and other factors. Changes in these factors could cause the company's actual results to materially vary from its expectations. A description of those factors can be found in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed today. Mr. Lown may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures.



For more information about those measures, please see our earnings press release and related materials, which are posted on the Investor Relations section of freddiemac.com. Our commentary today will be limited to business and market topics. As you know, we cannot comment