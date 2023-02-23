Preliminary Q4 2022 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning. Thanks for the introduction. Good morning, everybody, ladies and gentlemen, to our today's conference. In ultra addition, we immediately start with our presentation. You've all seen the documentation that has been published yesterday night. -- but we will give you the opportunity to discuss some more detail. Going into it on the financial guidance level, you've seen that revenues have been stable. This is kind of our old way to look at the business. Within these revenues, there's still approximately EUR 300 million hardware revenues in there, which are not really contributing margin. But nevertheless, we are on a stable level. Even more important or very much more important is the development on the