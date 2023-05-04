Q1 2023 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the freenet conference call regarding the Q1 2023 results. The floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. Let me now hand the floor over to Christoph Vilanek.



Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, everybody. Good morning. Thanks for joining this session. Format in everything very much the same, very much as you all know it. We're very happy to present the first quarter results, which came in strong, very happy about the overall development of the company in financial as well as operational KPIs.



And I would like to start, as always, with the development of the customer base. You can see that year-over-year, we have a real nice development in mobile net adds of plus 166,000 and TV plus 182. I think it underlines our ambition to equalize these 2 businesses. There is still in absolute terms of subscribers, a big gap to be closed, but you can see that on the net add side, we're doing really well on both ends.



I think it is a result of a strong