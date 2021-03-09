Q4 2020 Brickell Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Brickell Biotech, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry, with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.



Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Brickell's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown; Chief Financial Officer, Bert Marchio; Chief R&D Officer, Deepak Chadha; and Chief -- excuse me, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Sklawer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call. We will not undertake obligation to revise or publicly release the results of