Oct 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Fung Leng Chen
Frasers Centrepoint Trust - VP of IR - Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd.
* Loo Ming Tan
Frasers Centrepoint Trust - CFO
* Pauline Lim
Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Head of Investment & Asset Management
* Richard Ng
Frasers Centrepoint Trust - CEO of Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd
Conference Call Participants
* David Lum
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Regional Head of Banking & Finance
* Geraldine Wong
DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Michael Lim
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst
* Terence Lee
* Vijay Natarajan
RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd - Analyst
* Xuan Tan
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Fung Leng Chen<
Full Year 2023 Frasers Centrepoint Trust Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
