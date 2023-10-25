Oct 25, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 25, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fung Leng Chen

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - VP of IR - Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd.

* Loo Ming Tan

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - CFO

* Pauline Lim

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Head of Investment & Asset Management

* Richard Ng

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - CEO of Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Lum

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Regional Head of Banking & Finance

* Geraldine Wong

DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Michael Lim

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst

* Terence Lee

* Vijay Natarajan

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd - Analyst

* Xuan Tan

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Fung Leng Chen<