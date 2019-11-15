Nov 15, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Daniel B. OâBrien - Flexible Solutions International Inc. - President, CEO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer & Director



Thank you, Cassidy. Good morning. This is Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions.



The safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning the potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and