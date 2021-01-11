Jan 11, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT

David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Medical Technology and Services Equity Research



Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. This is David Adlington from the JPMorgan med tech team in Europe. It's my pleasure this morning to start off with Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius SE.



Stephan is going to make some, I think, brief introductory comments, and then we're going to head into Q&A. Thanks for joining us today, Stephan, and over to you for those comments.



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Thank you, David. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Your interest in Fresenius is appreciated, as always. Happy new year, even though 2021 has already started.



Very briefly, we have had a different and a difficult 2020 by normal Fresenius standards. We had a good Q1 but had a trough in the second quarter where, in particular, the lack of elective surgery at our hospital businesses were felt. We were saying at the time that we