Q1 2021 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the conference call of Fresenius Investor Relations, which is now starting. May I hand you over to Markus Georgi, Head of Investor Relations?



Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Good afternoon and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I would like to welcome all of you to our Q1 2021 earnings call. As always, with me on the call today are Stephan and Rachel.



So before we begin, I would like to start the call by drawing your attention to the cautionary language, and that is included in our safe harbor statement on Page 2 of today's presentation.



And with that, I hand it over to you, Stephan.



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon and good morning. A warm welcome. Thank you for joining us. As always, we appreciate your interest in Fresenius.



Markus has pointed out the safe harbor language to you, so let's move right to Page