Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gerd E. Krick - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Gerd Krick. As the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am opening this year's AGM 2020 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA limited by shares. And according to the Article of Association, I take over the Chairmanship. This AGM is taking place in the Fresenius headquarters in Bad Homburg, Else-Kroner-Str. Number one, on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to warmly welcome you, our shareholders, as well as the shareholders, representatives and the representatives of the media.



Just like last year, our AGM is taking place in a virtual form via the Internet, that is no personal presence and attendance of our shareholders. This is due, again, to the special circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the best interest and for the protection of our health and against the background of the regulations for the pandemic, the Management Board of the personal liable partner, the Fresenius management SE and the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE and Co. KG