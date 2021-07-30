Jul 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of Fresenius Investor Relations, which is now starting. May I now hand you over to Markus Georgi, Head of Investor Relations.
Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR
Thank you very much, and good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Big thank you to all of you again for participating in this call and spending the time to listen to our quarterly results, especially on a Friday afternoon. With me on the call today are Stephan Sturm, our CEO; and Rachel Empey, our CFO.
The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For a description of some of these factors, please refer to Page 2 of today's presentation.
So thank you again. And with that, I'll hand it over to Stephan.
Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE
Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, and good morning,
Q2 2021 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...