Q1 2022 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of Fresenius Investor Relations, which is starting now. May I hand over to Markus Georgi, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Thanks, [Francie]. Good afternoon, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. Welcome to our first quarter 2022 earnings call. With me on the call are Stephan and Rachel. As always, I would like to start the call today by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement on Page 2 of today's presentation. And with that, I hand it over to Stephan. The floor is yours.



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to all. Thank you for joining us. As always, we appreciate your interest in Fresenius, and we want to move right to Page 4.



We are pleased to