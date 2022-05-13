Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Kirsch - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Wolfgang Kirsch. As the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I would like to open the AGM 2022 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. And I will take the chairmanship of the meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association.



The AGM takes place in the Fresenius headquarters in Bad Homburg, Else-KrÃ¶ner-StraÃe #1. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I kindly welcome you, our shareholders, as well as the shareholders' representatives and the representatives of the media. A very warm welcome to all of you.



As we have already did in the last 2 years, our AGM takes place in a virtual form via the Internet, that is our shareholders are not present here, where the meeting takes place in Bad Homburg. After duly pondering all the best interests, the Chairman of the General Partner, Fresenius Management SE and the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA have decided to organize this year's AGM again as a virtual meeting, just like almost all