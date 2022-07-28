Jul 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Thank you, Stuart, and good afternoon, good morning, depending on your time zone. Thanks for joining us. With me today are Stephan and Rachel. Please keep in mind that all published documents and today's call are based on preliminary and unaudited financials. The full set of final and audited Q2 numbers will be distributed on August 2nd. Stephan will lead off, followed by a Q&A session.



Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements such as forecast about Fresenius operations and future results. Please refer to the cautionary language on Page 12 of today's presentation.



And with that, I hand it over to Stephan.



Stephan Sturm - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on such short notice. And as always, we appreciate your interest in Fresenius. Let's move right to Page 3. And I'd like to focus today's call on the news release