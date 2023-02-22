Q4 2022 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR
Good afternoon, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'd like to welcome all of you for our full year 2022 earnings call. Our full year '22 presentation is being held in a virtual format in our headquarters here at Bad Homburg. With me on the call today are Michael Sen, our CEO; and Sara Hennicken, our CFO. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to start the call today by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement as well as in all the materials that we have distributed. And with that, Michael, I hand it over to you.
Michael Sen - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE
Yes, Markus, thanks and good day to all of you. We have made considerable progress over the last several months on Fresenius' mission to advance patient care around the world and on putting us on a value-generating path.
This afternoon, Sara and I are going to bring you up to date on our efforts to
