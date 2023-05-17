Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Kirsch - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I herewith open the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA and in accordance with the Articles of Association, take the Chair at this Annual General Meeting. The AGM is broadcast from the Congress Center Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main. On behalf of the Supervisory Board as well as the Management Board, I extend our welcome to you, our shareholders, the shareholder representatives and the representatives of the press. I also welcome all those who follow the AGM via our live stream.



My opening remarks as well as the speech of the Chairman of the Management Board of the General Partner, Mr. Michael Sen, will be publicly broadcast on our company's website. The contents will also be recorded and made available on the company's website after the AGM. After careful consideration of our interests, the Management Board of the General Partner, Fresenius Management SE with the approval of the Supervisory