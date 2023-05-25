Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and a warm welcome to our Capital Markets Day here in London. I'm Markus Georgi. I'm heading the Investor Relations and Sustainability team at Fresenius SE. It's my great pleasure to have all of you here today, together with the management of Fresenius Group and Fresenius Kabi. I see many familiar faces. .



It's just great to have you this meeting with you in person today after the dreadful phase of pure virtual meetings due to COVID. This is our first Capital Markets Day after more than a decade now.



Let me give you a brief overview of today's agenda. We have 3 parts. The first presentation block, Michael Sen, Group CEO, will kick off the event; following him, we have Pierluigi Antonelli, the new CEO of Kabi; followed by Andreas Duenkel, Kabi's CFO.



On the second block, we've got Marc-Alexander Mahl presenting Nutrition; and Christian Hauer presenting MedTech. Then we will have a lunch break in a separate area as a [Thai burn kitchen], which is located upstairs. In addition, you have the