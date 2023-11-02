Q3 2023 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Markus Georgi - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP of IR



Thank you, Andreas. Good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. Thanks, everybody, for joining us today. It's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. As always with me on the call today, Michael and Sara.



Before we start, I would like drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement on Page 2 of today's presentation. And without any further ado, I hand it over to you, Michael, the floor is yours.



Michael Sen - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO, President & Chairman of Management Board - Fresenius Management SE



Thank you, Markus. Warm welcome, everybody. This is Michael. Sara and I are going to review the business and financial highlights for Q3 fiscal '23, emphasizing our achievements