Q2 2019 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Scott H. Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also with me this morning are Toby Daley, Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management; and Will Friend, also Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.



Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe