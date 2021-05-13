May 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Franklin Street Properties Corporation.



I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Mr. George Carter, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Street Properties. Mr. Carter?



George John Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. As said, my name is George Carter, and I am Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Street Properties, and welcome to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to call this meeting to order. And due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and communities, this year we are holding our annual meeting in an all virtual format and are pleased to have everyone join this live audio webcast.



We have designed this meeting to seek to provide stockholders the same opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. We remain committed to returning to hold