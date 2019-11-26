Nov 26, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's Results Conference call. My name is Eduardo, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller, VP Corporate. Please go ahead, sir.



Marcus Driller - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - VP of Corporate



Thank you, Eduardo. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. On the call today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Shearer, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology. Lewis will first provide an overview, followed by some specific comments from Lyndal, and then we'll open up the call to questions for the team.



We'll be discussing our results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2019. We've earlier today provided our 2020 interim report, including financial statements and