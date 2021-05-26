May 26, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Results Conference Call. My name is Justin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller, VP Corporate.



Marcus Driller - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - VP of Corporate & Company Secretary



Thank you, Justin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's 2021 Financial Year Results Conference Call. On the call today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Shearer, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology. Lewis and Lyndal will first provide an overview of the results, and then we'll open up the call to questions for the team.



We'll be discussing our results for the year ended March 31, 2021. We have earlier today provided our 2021 annual report, including financial statements and commentary on our results to the