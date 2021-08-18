Aug 18, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Scott Andrew St John - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon. I'm Scott St John, Chair of the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Today, we are very pleased to welcome you on the virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. Health and safety is a top priority at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and the company has a critical role to play as a manufacturer of health care products during the global pandemic. Because of the recent cases of COVID-19 in the community in Auckland and the government's announcement, we have changed this meeting to a virtual-only format. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding.



You are still able to vote and ask questions online today. Please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide for instructions. And if you need help, phone the Link Market Services helpline on 0 (800) 200-220.



On the information conveyed to me, I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present and the