Nov 24, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.
And now at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller. Please go ahead.
Marcus Driller - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - VP of Corporate & Company Secretary
Thanks, April. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's results conference call for the first half of the 2022 financial year. On the call with me today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Shearer, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology.
Lewis and Lyndal will first provide an overview of the results, and then we can open up to your questions for the team. We'll be discussing our results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2021. Earlier today, we issued our 2022 interim report, including financial statements and commentary to the NZX and ASX. These documents can be
Half Year 2022 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...