May 25, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Fiona Cresswell -
(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to our Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Investor Day. I'm Fiona Cresswell, and I'm in the marketing team here at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and I've been in the business for just over 20 years.
Harris Ang -
And I'm Harris Ang. Not as long as you, Fiona, just under a decade. I started as a grad, and now I'm a process development engineer working with a 950 production line, which produces neonatal circuits for hospitals.
Fiona Cresswell -
Harris, look at you, saving the baby.
Harris Ang -
We try our best.
Fiona Cresswell -
So today, we are showcasing our relentless innovation at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. And to do that, we have an incredible lineup of live presentations, video footage and interviews for you. Harris and I are here to facilitate your day. We're going to let you know what's coming up next and also when you can take a break.
Harris Ang -
And since you
