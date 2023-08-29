Aug 29, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Scott Andrew St John - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) Good afternoon. I'm Scott St John, Chair of the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. We're very pleased to welcome you here in person to our East Tamaki campus and online via our virtual meeting platform.



You are able to vote and ask questions both online and in the room today. For those online, please refer to the online portal guide for instructions. If you need help, phone the Link Market Services helpline on 0800-200-220.



Before we get underway, some housekeeping items for those of you who are in the room. Bathrooms are located outside of this meeting room on the left. In the event of a fire alarm, please follow instructions from members of our team who are wearing lanyards. They will guide you to the closest exit and assembly area.



On the information conveyed to me, I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present and the meeting has been duly convened. I would like to introduce you to your directors.