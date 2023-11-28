Nov 28, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Please stand by. Welcome to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's results conference call. My name is Cynthia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller, VP Corporate. Please go ahead.



Marcus Driller - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - VP of Corporate



Thank you, Cynthia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's first half results for the 2024 financial year. On the call today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Shearer, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology. Lewis and Lyndal will first provide an overview of the results, and then we'll open up the call to questions.



We'll be discussing our results for the half year ended 30 September 2023. Earlier today, we provided our 2024 Interim Report, including financial