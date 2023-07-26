Jul 26, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Tyrone Docherty - First Tellurium Corp. - President & CEO



Thank you. Appreciate it for having me. Good afternoon, everyone. It is my absolute pleasure to talk about the First Tellurium. We're a very unique company and our story