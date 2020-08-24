Aug 24, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT
Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Kayleigh, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Fortescue's FY '20 Full Year Results Presentation. And joining me today in Perth is Ian Wells, Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Lilleyman, Chief Operating Officer. And whether you're participating via phone or webcast, thank you for joining us. And for those who have joined via webcast, you will be able to follow along with the slides. And for those who've dialed in separately, a copy of our complete FY '20 results presentation is available on our website.
Today's results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Fortescue team guided by our unique culture and values, which continue to be as fresh and relevant today as they were when the company started and which also continue to underpin everything we do. The FY '20 year was a year of record achievements, with the Fortescue team delivering excellent results across all of our key operating and financial measures.
So I'll turn first to safety, and once again,
Aug 24, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT
