Oct 13, 2020 / 02:15AM GMT

Digby Gilmour -



My pleasure to introduce Elizabeth Gaines, Fortescue Metals' Chief Executive Officer. Elizabeth is a highly experienced business leader and was elected to FMG's Board of Directors in 2013, becoming the company's first female director. In 2017, Elizabeth became FMG's Chief Financial Officer, and in February '18 was appointed the company's third CEO.



A strong advocate for an inclusive and diverse workplace, in 2020, Elizabeth was recognized as the Women in Resources Champion at the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia Resources Award. So we look forward to hearing an update on Fortescue. And welcome, Elizabeth.



Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Digby, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's certainly great to be here with you today. Before I begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we're gathering, the Wongutha people of North-Eastern Gold Fields, and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging. And I'd also