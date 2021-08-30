Aug 30, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT
Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Melanie. Good morning or afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Fortescue's FY '21 full year results presentation. And I'm delighted that today we are joined by Fortescue Founder and Chairman, Dr. Andrew Forrest, AO. Andrew, would you like to say few words?
John Andrew Henry Forrest - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Founder & Chairman of the Board
Thank you, Elizabeth. Just to extend my warm welcome to all of you. To pass on my deep gratitude that these truly spectacular results, while, yes, of course, we're carried on the wind of strong commodity prices. Predicting strong commodity prices is notoriously difficult. If I was asked at these end of them, I'd say no.
What I've been sure of is that commodity price predictors never get it right. To say that the team has performed way beyond the commodity price is a great understatement. The record set throughout this company in production, in shipping, in safety, in performance, in their ability to run
