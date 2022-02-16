Feb 16, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Darcy, and good morning or afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Fortescue's FY '22 Half Year Results Presentation. And joining me today in Perth is Ian Wells, Chief Financial Officer.



And as always, I'll start with safety and the health and safety of all of our team members is our highest priority. And I thank the entire Fortescue family for continuing to look out for their mates on our journey to zero harm. Pleasingly, our total recordable injury frequency rate or TRIFR reduced to 1.8% at 31 December, and that was 14% lower than 31 December the prior year, and that was achieved while still managing the ongoing challenges resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. Fortescue maintains our robust COVID-19 management plan, which is designed to safeguard team members and communities, and this is regularly reviewed in light of changes to Commonwealth and State Health requirements and the ongoing COVID-19 situation.



And in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 community transmission in Western