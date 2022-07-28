Jul 28, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fortescue Metals Group June 2022 Quarterly Production Report Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Elizabeth Gaines, CEO. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Harmony, and good morning or afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Fortescue's June 2022 quarterly production report. Joining me today in Perth is Ian Wells, Chief Financial Officer. And I'm delighted to welcome Yuluwirri McGrady, who joins us as CEO for a day. As a proud Gamilaraay man, Yulu joined Fortescue in 2014 where he worked at Christmas Creek in the Aboriginal Development and VTEC space. And now in his role as Manager of Aboriginal Business Development, Yulu is a very important interface between aboriginal businesses and our Billion Opportunities program. Yulu is committed to encouraging and empowering the next