Aug 29, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

John Andrew Henry Forrest - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Founder & Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fortescue's FY '22 Results Presentation. Joining me today in Perth is Elizabeth Gaines, Chief Executive of Fortescue.



Elizabeth, you could not have been a more effective greatest leader. You have crossed between, in my view, a Queen Boudicca and a Mother Teresa whenever required. And our results throughout COVID, our strength of new projects and great operations bear that testimony. You've been wise, humble, sharp as a tack and always living our values, teaching them wherever you've gone.



Alongside is Ian Wells, Fortescue's Chief Financial Officer. I'm delighted that we also are joined by Fortescue's Future Industries Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hutchinson. I have excused Guy Debelle. He had a minor biking accident on the weekend. We'll be back on his pen shortly, and his role will be covered by all of us and particularly by Hutch, our CEO of FFI.



Whether you're participating via phone or webcast, thank you for joining us. Those who have