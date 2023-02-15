Feb 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

John Andrew Henry Forrest - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Well, a huge welcome all. Certainly, it's great to be back with you. And I can say that I have logged my time again, temporary, though, that it might be, as being this company's Chief Executive. As you know, we've only had 3 Chief Executives in our 20-year history. And I will be gladly handing over to Hutch and Fiona Hick for our next quarterly half-yearly annual results team. So you won't hear that much from me, but all of you can contact me any time, if you like. I've loved this short period of being able to speak with you like this.



So it was only 2 weeks ago that we presented results, which included our highest-ever half year shipments of 96.9 million tonnes. I won't repeat what we discussed then, but I would like to say we are consistent. We delivered very strong results while, at the same time, we challenge ourselves further to step beyond our -- beyond fossil fuel to deliver across society's highest expectations. This, of course, has made us one of the highest, if