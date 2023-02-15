Feb 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
John Andrew Henry Forrest - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you very much. Well, a huge welcome all. Certainly, it's great to be back with you. And I can say that I have logged my time again, temporary, though, that it might be, as being this company's Chief Executive. As you know, we've only had 3 Chief Executives in our 20-year history. And I will be gladly handing over to Hutch and Fiona Hick for our next quarterly half-yearly annual results team. So you won't hear that much from me, but all of you can contact me any time, if you like. I've loved this short period of being able to speak with you like this.
So it was only 2 weeks ago that we presented results, which included our highest-ever half year shipments of 96.9 million tonnes. I won't repeat what we discussed then, but I would like to say we are consistent. We delivered very strong results while, at the same time, we challenge ourselves further to step beyond our -- beyond fossil fuel to deliver across society's highest expectations. This, of course, has made us one of the highest, if
Half Year 2023 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...