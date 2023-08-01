Aug 01, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Fiona Hick - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. It's a pleasure to join you from Perth today for our First Nations Engagement Roundtable.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we're holding this roundtable today and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.



I'd also like to extend this respect to other Aboriginal people and Torres Strait islanders who are present today.



Joining me is Warren Fish, Director, Communities, Environment and Government; and Rosli Wheelock, General Manager of First Nations.



The purpose of this roundtable is to discuss Fortescue's approach to First Nations engagement and share some insights on the implementation of Western Australia's new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, which came into effect just last month. We know our approach to First Nations engagement is very important to our shareholders and the investment community.



So I'm going to begin by making some opening remarks, and then I'll pass to our subject matter experts, Warren