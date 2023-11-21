Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Shelley Maree Robertson - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Shelley Robertson, and I'm the Chief Corporate Officer of Fortescue Metals Group Limited. It is my absolute honor to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



The format of today's meeting will be presentations from your Executive Chairman, Dr. Andrew Forrest AO; Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Energy, Mark Hutchinson, and Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Metals, Dino Otranto. Presentations will be followed by the formal business of the meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, we invite you to join us for some light refreshments.



Before we commence today's formalities, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land on which we are meeting, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation, and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.



I would now like to introduce Freda Ogilvie, who