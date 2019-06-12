Jun 12, 2019 / 10:45AM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Good morning/afternoon. Thank you, everyone, for being here. We are going to start with the presentation of Farfetch. The CFO, Elliot Jordan, will give a 30-minute presentation, and we will have 15 minutes to ask questions afterwards. Thank you very much for being with us.
Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO
Sure.
Unidentified Analyst -
It's the first DB conference -- Global Consumer Conference that you attend, and rightly so because you just...
Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO
Just listed.
Unidentified Analyst -
IPO-ed a few months ago.
Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO
Yes. Hi, everyone. Great to be here. As [Francesca] just said, Farfetch is a New York Stock Exchange listed company. We completed our IPO last September, and we are the only global technology platform for the $300 billion luxury consumer market. And over the last 12 months, we facilitated the trade of $1.5
