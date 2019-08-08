Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Alice Ryder - Farfetch Limited - VP of IR



Thank you, Julie. Hello and welcome to Farfetch's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are JosÃ© Neves, our Founder, co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Elliot Jordan, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise them. For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to